Apyx Must Face Suit Over Study Results, Judge Finds

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said Wednesday that plastic surgery device manufacturer Apyx Medical Corp. must face investors' claims it concealed disappointing study results for one of its products. U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew told the company and CEO Charles D. Goodwin that she was denying their motion to dismiss the proposed securities class action, saying that she found that the investors had properly accused the company of securities fraud. "The complaint sufficiently pleads a strong inference of [wrongdoing] such that a reasonable person would infer that Apyx perpetrated a fraud," Judge Bucklew said Wednesday. "It is as likely as any...

