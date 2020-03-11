NJ High Court Relaxes In-Person CLE Mandate For COVID-19

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Amid mounting fears over the global spread of COVID-19 and New Jersey's first death from the infectious disease, the state Supreme Court has relaxed the requirements for in-person attendance at continuing legal education courses. Chief New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Stuart J. Rabner signed an order Tuesday allowing for online completion of the 12 CLE credit hours that attorneys normally have to take in a classroom as part of the 24 required credit hours every two years. Justice Rabner cited the "social distancing" recommendation from the New Jersey Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS