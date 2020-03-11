Investor's Suit Over $10B Microsemi Acquisition Trimmed

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge trimmed an investor's suit accusing computer chip manufacturer Microchip Technology Inc. and its top brass of misleading shareholders about its $10 billion acquisition of competitor Microsemi Corp., preserving just 13 of Microchip's 52 alleged misstatements Wednesday. Investor Ronald L. Jackson alleges that Microchip Tech violated federal securities laws by making 52 false or misleading statements regarding the Microsemi buy. Microchip announced in March 2018 that the $10.15 billion deal was set to be financed by $8.6 billion in new debt, but Jackson alleges Microchip misrepresented its ability to pay back that debt, according to his complaint. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS