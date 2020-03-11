SEC Eases Disclosures For Certain Variable Products

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday enacted changes intended to simplify disclosures regarding variable annuities and variable life insurance contracts by providing investors shorter summary prospectuses, as well as the option to access more details online. The SEC approved the measure, first proposed in October 2018, by a 4-0 vote. The agency said the new disclosure methods will be available to investors as early as July 1. The new framework provides a “layered approach” to disclosure in order to simplify navigation for investors, the SEC said. A similar approach has been used for mutual funds since 2009. "The commission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS