AFL-CIO Backs Sick Time Mandate Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The AFL-CIO called on Congress Wednesday to pass several emergency measures to protect workers from coronavirus, including legislation to guarantee all workers paid time off and boost exposure controls for health workers. The labor federation threw its weight behind two proposed measures calling on the U.S. Department of Labor to temporarily boost safety standards for frontline health care workers and giving all workers 14 days of paid sick time during public health crises, and suggested other measures to mitigate the virus’ damage. “We urge Congress to do its part by passing emergency legislation at the scale and the urgency that this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS