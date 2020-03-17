China's Review Of Vertical Mergers Is Instructive For US

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- On Jan. 10, the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice jointly released the draft vertical merger guidelines for public comment.[1] The release of the draft guidelines seems to reflect the growing attention to and concerns about vertical mergers by the U.S. anti-monopoly agencies, as compared to the situation several years ago, and can also be seen in the recent study initiated by the FTC of past acquisitions by big tech companies.[2] One of the most important Chinese anti-monopoly authorities, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and previously the Ministry of Commerce (the predecessor authority for merger review), have long...

