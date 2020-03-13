Conduit Trust Plans Likely Need Post-SECURE Act Tuneup

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement, or SECURE, Act has had a major impact on how a qualified plan account or individual retirement account can be transferred upon the death of the retirement account owner. The SECURE Act became effective for retirement accounts of owners who died on or after Jan. 1[1]. The pre-SECURE Act rules still apply to retirement accounts if the owner died before Jan. 1. For most Americans, as a result of the SECURE Act, larger retirement account distributions over a shorter period, resulting in a higher income tax burden, are unavoidable. Other than serving as a...

