ECB Softens Bank Rules As Coronavirus Grips EU Economy

Law360, London (March 12, 2020, 4:08 PM GMT) -- The European Central Bank relaxed various capital requirements for European Union banks on Thursday to encourage lending and offset the impact that the coronavirus scare is having on the economy. div class="image-box-right horizontal"> The European Central Bank announced plans to ward off the effects of the coronavirus on the economy. (AP) The ECB said it will allow banks to allocate less money to capital buffers than they are required to under the EU’s Pillar 2 framework, which ensures that banks have enough cash to address risks. Banks also will be allowed to use assets that are not classified as common equity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS