Sainsbury's Fights Extra Taxes On Store ATMs In Top Court

Law360, London (March 12, 2020, 5:40 PM GMT) -- Sainsbury’s Supermarkets argued at the U.K. Supreme Court on Thursday that cash machines connected to its stores should not be subject to separate property taxes because the grocer has a mutual interest with the ATM operator in driving business to the locations. The retail giant — alongside rivals Tesco and the Cooperative Group — urged the country's highest court to uphold a November 2018 ruling that the stores should not be taxed separately for automatic teller machines built into the outside walls of their retail sites. Richard Drabble QC, counsel for Sainsbury’s Supermarkets Ltd. and Sainsbury’s Bank PLC, said at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS