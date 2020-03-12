Abbott Unit Wins IP Injunction On Rival's Heart Surgery Device

Law360, London (March 12, 2020, 5:22 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Thursday issued an injunction against Edwards Lifesciences for infringing two patents for a heart surgery device owned by an Abbott Laboratories subsidiary, rejecting arguments it was in the public interest to allow the competitor to enter the British market. In a pair of judgments, High Court Judge Colin Birss ruled that Abbott unit Evalve Inc.'s patents were valid and infringed by Edwards device and separately granted an injunction barring Edwards from selling its own device, which is used to perform minimally invasive mitral valve repairs by inserting a clip through a catheter. Edwards had argued that even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS