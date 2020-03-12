EU Adviser Says Challenge To Dawn Raid Methods Dead End

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The European Commission doesn't need extenuating circumstances to justify seizing data during a dawn raid to search through later off-premises, an adviser to the European Union's top court said Thursday. Advocate General Juliane Kokott urged the European Court of Justice to dispense with an appeal by Nexans SA challenging the conduct of competition officials during a 2009 raid on the cable manufacturer that ultimately netted €302 million ($416 million) in fines against various cartel members. As long as the taking of the data is an "intermediate step" in the analysis of its usefulness and the competition official has already judged it to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS