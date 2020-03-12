Whistleblower Urges DC Circ. To Revive IBM $265M Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower suit clearly shows that IBM fabricated audit results to mislead the IRS into signing a $265 million software deal and justifies reversing the suit’s dismissal by a lower court, the whistleblower has told the D.C. Circuit. There is more than enough evidence to make a case that IBM lied to the Internal Revenue Service when it argued the agency needed to renew a software contract with the business giant, former IBM software salesman Paul Cimino said in a brief filed Wednesday. Reinstating the suit would reverse IBM’s ill-gotten gains from the government, he said. “Cimino alleged that IBM fraudulently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS