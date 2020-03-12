Amazon Gets 3rd Video Information Patent Axed At PTAB

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. notched a victory in its patent dispute over video playback technology when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board struck down a patent covering a way to provide product information during a video that it challenged, a week after invalidating two related patents. In a final written decision Wednesday, the PTAB ruled that Amazon successfully showed Customplay LLC's patent, which relates to providing information regarding a purchasable item while the video is playing, was invalid as obvious over earlier patents. Notably, the PTAB was persuaded that a prior patent known as Bergen, which taught a database that can be used...

