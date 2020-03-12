Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Kansas lawyer who had a sexual relationship with a client for nearly a decade and an Indiana attorney who copped to more than two dozen ethics violations lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Kansas A Wichita lawyer who had a client agree in writing not to get back together with an old boyfriend was suspended by the state high court this week. Rejecting more lenient sanction recommendations, the court said criminal defense lawyer Daniel Saville had refused to accept responsibility for his misconduct, which spanned from 2006...

