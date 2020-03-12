PTAB Swipes Right For Bumble In App IP Fight With Tinder

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board gave Bumble Trading Inc. a boost in its dating app patent war with Tinder’s parent company Match Group LLC, agreeing Wednesday to review the validity of a swiping patent Match accused Bumble of infringing. Both decisions said Bumble’s two petitions, which collectively challenge 12 claims in its rival’s patent, show a reasonable likelihood that Bumble will prevail in showing the claims are invalid as obvious in light of combinations of earlier technology. “Petitioner has articulated sufficient reasoning with some rational underpinning to support the legal conclusion that its proffered combination would have been obvious to...

