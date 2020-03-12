Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Says Insurer Must Defend Mall In Stabbing Case

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed Thursday that Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. must defend a Florida outdoor shopping mall in litigation over a stabbing that occurred outside a bar-and-grill tenant, agreeing with a lower court that it is unclear from the stabbing victim’s complaint whether coverage exists.

In a four-page opinion, the appellate panel said it agreed with the “well-reasoned opinion” that U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra issued last April, when he granted summary judgment to the owners and a ground lessor of Jupiter West Plaza in Jupiter, Florida, and found that Mt. Hawley had a continuing duty to defend them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!