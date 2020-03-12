Pa. Panel Junks Pittsburgh's Housing Discrimination Law

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania struck down a Pittsburgh housing discrimination law Thursday, ruling that although the state Supreme Court had expanded the city’s power to regulate businesses by requiring paid sick leave, the same power did not apply to making landlords accept tenants paying with Section 8 vouchers. Ordered to weigh the justices’ July ruling as it reconsidered the law barring landlords from discriminating against tenants based on the source of their income, the Commonwealth Court said the city’s power to fight discrimination under its home rule charter and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act did not extend to forcing landlords...

