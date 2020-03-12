Alan Parsons Can Pursue 'Knockoff' Claims Against Promoter

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Grammy winner Alan Parsons can move forward with a lawsuit accusing his former promoter of costing him millions and tarnishing his name by using it to advertise "knockoff" concerts, after a Florida federal court rejected defense arguments Thursday that it cannot hear the case. Orlando-based U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. said in his six-page order that Florida-based promoter John Regna and his company World Entertainment Associates of America Inc., or WEAA, were wrong in arguing that a lawsuit they filed in the United Kingdom in response to Parsons’ bid to block one of their concerts in Spain means that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS