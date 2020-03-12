ITC Finds Chinese Refrigerant Imports Harm US Companies

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has preliminarily concluded that domestic refrigerant gas producers are being hurt by competing Chinese imports sold at unfairly low prices, according to a Federal Register notice to be published Friday. The agency determined there is reasonable evidence that imports of difluoromethane, known as R-32, from China are cutting into the sales of U.S. companies, as Arkema Inc. contended in a January petition. Arkema, a French R-32 manufacturer that has dozens of operations in the U.S., said in its petition that R-32 imports have spiked over the last four years as prices have plummeted. The company proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS