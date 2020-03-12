GEICO Sues To Block 'Dramatic' Insurance Changes In Del.

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- GEICO and its affiliates sued Delaware's insurance commissioner in the state’s Chancery Court late Wednesday, accusing his agency of cutting regulatory corners with an order for unspecified "dramatic and expensive, precedent-setting changes" to the company's business. The suit, filed under seal by Government Employees Insurance Co. and six allied businesses, sought a temporary restraining order blocking Commissioner Trinidad Navarro’s actions pending compliance with rules for handling insurer examinations and findings. Delaware law allows “as often as the commissioner deems advisable, examinations of the accounts, records, documents and transactions pertaining to or affecting insurance affairs or proposed insurance affairs” of insurers and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS