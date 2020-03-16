Foley & Lardner Adds Former Honigman Tax Pro

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP has brought on a former Honigman LLP partner with experience in advising clients on complex multistate taxation issues to join the firm’s business law department and tax, benefits and estate planning practice in Detroit. Lynn Gandhi joined Foley as a partner after leading legislative and administrative changes in tax laws that benefit businesses and their owners, the firm said in a statement Thursday. She provides transactional support on the multistate tax implications of merger and acquisitions and defense of post-closing indemnity and escrow claims related to preclosing liabilities, the firm said. Gandhi also advises clients on tax-planning matters,...

