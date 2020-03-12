Applying Commercial Property Insurance To COVID-19 Losses

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Governments and health authorities worldwide are responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus that was first detected in China and which has now been detected in almost 100 locations internationally, including in the United States.[1] The virus has been named SARS-CoV-2, and the disease it causes has been named coronavirus disease 2019, which is commonly abbreviated as COVID-19.[2] Information about the novel coronavirus, its continuing spread and its potential impact on the business world continues to dominate the news cycle and, increasingly, the attention of management and even boards of directors. As businesses continue to focus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS