China Housed 28% Of Foreign Cos. Sued By Investors In 2019

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The number of securities class actions filed against non-U.S. issuers rose in 2019, and more than a quarter of the cases asserted claims against companies headquartered in China, according to a new report. Dechert LLP said in a study released Wednesday that 64 investor actions were filed in U.S. federal courts against foreign issuers last year, up from 54 in 2018, with 18 of the 2019 cases against companies that were either headquartered or had a principal place of business in the People’s Republic of China. However, none of those 18 companies appear to actually be incorporated in China, with 15...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS