Toys R Us Creditors Say Misconduct Surrounded Bankruptcy

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A litigation trust for creditors of the bankrupt Toys R Us Inc. filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York state court alleging former executives and directors of the defunct retailer with ties to prominent private equity firms engaged in shady business practices around the bankruptcy. The TRU Creditor Litigation Trust sued 10 former executives and directors of Toys R Us with ties to Bain Capital, KKR & Co. and Vornado Realty Trust, the three firms that purchased the retailer in a leveraged buyout in 2005. The private equity companies aren't named as defendants in the suit. The trust said it had...

