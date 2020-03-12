Fla. Utility's AT&T Pole Rent Suit Paused For FCC

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Florida Power & Light Co.’s $1 million fight against AT&T over utility pole rents will be put on ice while the Federal Communications Commission mulls a related dispute between the two, a Florida federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg’s Tuesday ruling departs from the recommendation made by a magistrate to boot most of the suit’s claims, but the judge said she didn’t want to risk creating a sticky situation by ruling in a way that conflicted with the FCC’s ultimate finding. “[A]t this relatively early stage of litigation, it is difficult to foresee to what extent the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS