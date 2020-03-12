ACLU Says Montana Ballot Law Hinders Native American Vote

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Montana’s Ballot Interference Prevention Act hinders Native Americans’ ability to vote by severely restricting ballot delivery and collection efforts, particularly in rural tribal areas, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by voting rights advocates. The BIPA, which restricts who can collect ballots from voters and deliver them to county election offices, disproportionately burdens Native Americans, many of whom live in rural areas without mail service by the U.S. Postal Service, according to voting rights organizations Western Native Voice and Montana Native Vote's allegations in the suit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union. The groups, along with the Assiniboine and Sioux...

