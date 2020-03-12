Judge Sinks $4.4B Superyacht Racketeering Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The buyer of a luxury superyacht and his financier, Comerica Bank, permanently escaped a $4.4 billion racketeering suit alleging an illegal bidding scheme after a Florida federal judge dismissed the case Thursday on the recommendation of a federal magistrate judge. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis in February recommended for the second time that the court toss the suit, holding that superyacht builder Worldspan Marine Inc. doesn’t have standing to bring Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims against Comerica and buyer Harry Sargeant III. Judge Louis found that Worldspan didn’t plausibly show that it suffered an injury caused by the defendants,...

