Psychedelic Meds Are Opening A New Frontier For Legal Work

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A new wave of experiments with psychedelic drugs is revealing their potential to treat afflictions including depression, addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder, a development that's gradually removing the drugs' stigma and encouraging lawyers to help usher a possible new competitor into the $1 trillion-plus global pharmaceutical market. Companies are increasingly exploring the therapeutic uses of psychedelic compounds such as psilocybin, which is found in over 200 species of mushrooms. With the federal government fast-tracking experimental studies of psychedelic drug-assisted therapies, there's a mad dash to get them through federally authorized clinical trials, nab U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval and get the...

