NLRB Tells DC Workers To Telework After Virus Exposure

The agency announced that it had told workers working in “several floors” of its headquarters to work remotely from 3 p.m. Thursday “through at least Monday, March 16.” This period may be extended “based on developing circumstances,” the agency said.
“The agency has planned for this possibility and will remain fully operational,” the NLRB said. “The agency continues to function as normal and will continue its work enforcing the National Labor Relations Act.”
The worker who had contact with an infected person has cold-like symptoms, but has not been tested for coronavirus, the NLRB said. It is conducting a “deep cleaning” of all floors and common spaces in its headquarters.
Representatives for the unions that represent workers in the NLRB’s headquarters and in its regional offices did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment.
The board’s announcement comes a day after lawmakers pressed the agency on the closure of its onsite health clinic at its D.C. office in 2018. General Counsel Peter Robb said the agency made this move due to budget constraints and that the agency would consider reopening the clinic next year.
The NLRB is not the only federal labor agency to implement measures in response to the virus. An U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission spokeswoman told Law360 the agency has taken several steps to protect workers, including expanding telework and shifting from face-to-face to phone-based service in field offices in areas affected by COVID-19. Starting next week, all regional offices will take in new charges by phone, she said.
“We believe that this solution allows us to keep our staff and the public safe while still ensuring that no one loses their rights under the laws we enforce,” she said.
A U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson said the Bureau of Labor Statistics will be conducting a telework drill Friday, but that the agency’s headquarters are otherwise open as usual.
--Editing by Emily Kokoll.
