Bankrupt Drug Co-Op Can Use Lender Cash As It Seeks Sale

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy court has granted a drug distribution co-op permission to use lender cash to stay in operation while it seeks a going-concern sale in the face of $32 million in debt, declining sales and $10 million owed on an opioid distribution settlement. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Paul Warren on Thursday granted the Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc.'s motion to use cash collateral to keep its business going while it seeks a buyer in Chapter 11. According to the company's Chapter 11 declaration filed Wednesday, it was founded in 1948 in Rochester, New York, as a wholesale regional drug cooperative that...

