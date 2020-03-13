Navajo Co., Montana Reach Mining Deal To Waive Immunity

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Montana government agencies can regulate the state’s largest coal mine under a waiver of Navajo Nation sovereign immunity signed Thursday by Gov. Steve Bullock. The agreement follows months of discussions between lawyers for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Navajo Transitional Energy Co. LLC, Montana DEQ Public Policy Director Rebecca Harbage said Friday. “With the limited waiver of sovereign immunity in place, Montana DEQ is confident that the mining operations can continue in a way that is protective of all of our environmental regulations on the books,” Harbage told Law360. Erny Zah, communications director for NTEC, did not immediately...

