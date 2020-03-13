Insurers Win Info From HSBC To Enforce $51M Syria Win

Law360, London (March 13, 2020, 7:23 PM GMT) -- A judge ordered HSBC UK Bank PLC on Friday to carry out an extensive search of its database for accounts held by Syrian officials including President Bashar al-Assad, to aid a group of insurers’ efforts recovering damages over a hijacked airplane. Judge Christopher Butcher has approved an order requiring HSBC to hand over details of any bank accounts on its records held by the Syrian Arab Republic, Syrian Air Force Intelligence and its head, or al-Assad. The bank neither consented to nor opposed the application, the judge said. The judge said the order will help a suit brought by a group...

