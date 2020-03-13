Cloud With Me Investors Seek Class Cert. In ICO Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Investors in Cloud With Me Ltd. asked a Pennsylvania federal court on Thursday to certify their proposed class action accusing the Irish cryptocurrency startup of conducting a fraudulent $10 million initial coin offering. Lead plaintiffs John Oum and Raymond Balestra said in their certification bid that the investors satisfy all of the federal requirements for class certification, including the presence of common questions shared by all potential members of the class, which are estimated to number in the thousands. “Here, virtually all of the questions of law and fact in this action are common to plaintiffs and all other purchasers of...

