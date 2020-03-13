Stein Mart Investor Seeks To Block $28.5M Merger

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of discount retailer Stein Mart Inc. on Friday launched a New Jersey federal suit seeking to block its acquisition by an affiliate of private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management LP until the Florida-based company gives investors more insight into the $28.5 million deal. About a month after announcing the merger agreement, Stein Mart failed to include certain information in the proxy statement it filed March 2 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recommending that its investors back the transaction, according to the complaint filed by shareholder James D. Hone. Those "material omissions" deal with the company's financial projections,...

