4 Firms Steer As Cincinnati Bell Takes Macquarie’s $2.9B Offer

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Cincinnati Bell said Friday it has ditched the takeover offer from Brookfield in favor of a $2.9 billion deal with Macquarie following a monthslong bidding war in which Cravath, Morgan Lewis and BosseLaw steered Cincinnati Bell and White & Case advised the now-triumphant suitor. Cincinnati Bell Inc. said Macquarie Infrastructure Partners will pay $15.50 per share in cash for all outstanding Cincinnati Bell shares, a price that Brookfield declined to match after inching its bid up to $14.50 last week. The latest deal price is roughly double Cincinnati Bell's closing share price in December, before the original Brookfield deal was announced,...

