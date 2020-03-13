Eli Lilly Attys Win £400K Costs In Genentech IP Fight

Law360, London (March 13, 2020, 7:28 PM GMT) -- A judge Friday awarded Eli Lilly and Company £400,000 ($485,000) in attorney fees for its largely successful efforts so far to revoke Genentech Inc.’s patent for a psoriasis treatment, which followed a fight between the rivals on a similar patent that racked up about £11 million in costs. In his ruling, Deputy High Court Judge Roger Wyand ordered Genentech to pay half of the costs Eli Lilly incurred in pursuing a trial on a preliminary issue — whether Genentech could pursue claims on a patent similar to one revoked in the prior action — along with a request for summary judgment...

