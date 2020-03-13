Eni Says UK Suit Shouldn't Wait On Italian Corruption Case

Law360, London (March 13, 2020, 6:20 PM GMT) -- Italian oil giant Eni SpA urged a London judge Friday not to postpone a hearing on its bid to be cut from “duplicative” English litigation the Nigerian government brought over an oil deal despite a pending decision in a parallel Italian criminal corruption case. Richard Handyside QC of Fountain Court Chambers, representing Eni, argued that it wouldn’t be fair for the court to abandon a scheduled April hearing on its jurisdiction application, saying under European regulation a court must decline jurisdiction over a matter already brought in another court. “It is not appropriate or legitimate to vex Eni with two sets...

