LinkedIn Asks Justices To Review Order Clearing Data Scraper

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- LinkedIn Corp. is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether it's illegal for a tech startup to "scrape" the site's publicly available information in order to resell it, calling it an important question that has divided lower courts and could impact the future of data protection on the internet. In a March 9 petition for writ of certiorari, the social media giant asked the high court to consider the Ninth Circuit's September ruling, which held that the data analytics startup hiQ Labs Inc. didn't violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by harvesting member profiles without permission. LinkedIn, which is...

