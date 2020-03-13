Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LinkedIn Asks Justices To Review Order Clearing Data Scraper

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- LinkedIn Corp. is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether it's illegal for a tech startup to "scrape" the site's publicly available information in order to resell it, calling it an important question that has divided lower courts and could impact the future of data protection on the internet.

In a March 9 petition for writ of certiorari, the social media giant asked the high court to consider the Ninth Circuit's September ruling, which held that the data analytics startup hiQ Labs Inc. didn't violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by harvesting member profiles without permission.

LinkedIn, which is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!