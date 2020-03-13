Pa. Firms Face $47M Malpractice Suit For Their 'Abject Defeat'

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Sidkoff Pincus & Green PC and the Law Office of Debra Speyer have been slapped with a lawsuit in Pennsylvania state court alleging they cost an ex-Morgan Stanley financial adviser as much as $47 million in damages through their inadequate work on a yearslong fight over his firing from the investment bank. Stephen Todd Walker said the firms should face punitive damages over what he said was their severe mismanagement of an arbitration proceeding before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that ultimately resulted in what he characterized as an "abject defeat." "Defendants' conduct throughout their representation of Walker was disingenuous, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS