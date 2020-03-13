Texas High Court To Hear Chiropractors' Neurology Fight

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear Lone Star State chiropractors' appeal of a ruling they say “threatens to radically redefine” a branch of health care by barring them from using certain neurological tests. The Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners and the Texas Chiropractic Association argue that a Third Court of Appeals decision in November 2018 directly conflicts with and disregards the Texas Legislature’s intent to provide chiropractors “wide latitude” to investigate musculoskeletal system problems in their patients. The court determined that chiropractors can't use certain neurological tests, calling them unnecessary to the practice. The chiropractors are pitted against the Texas Medical...

