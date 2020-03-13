Fla. Lawmakers Pass Mandatory E-Verify Bill

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Florida’s legislature has approved a bill mandating that certain employers use the E-Verify system administered by the federal government to establish work authorization for prospective employees. The state Senate passed the bill Thursday evening by a largely party-line vote of 23 to 17, with most of the opposition coming from Democrats. The lower house passed a version of the bill Wednesday. Starting next year, the bill would require that private businesses with 50 or more employees use E-Verify or “a substantially equivalent system,” according to an analysis published by the legislature. The bill applies the same requirement to public employers and...

