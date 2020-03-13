Justices' I-9 Ruling Opens Immigration To State Enforcement

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court, ruling in Kansas v. Garcia,[1] recently handed down one of those decisions that seems exceptionally technical on the surface, but has some very practical and serious real-world implications underneath. On the technical side — get ready for it — the court ruled that the federal Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 did not preempt state criminal charges against unauthorized immigrants for providing false information on their wage-withholding forms. (Whew.) On the practical side, the ruling provides a road map for states that would like to enforce their own mini-immigration policies. At the same time, the decision...

