Fed. Circ. Partly Undoes Apple's PTAB Win Over Decryption IP

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday partly threw out a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision striking down many claims of a decryption patent challenged by Apple, finding that the board mischaracterized key terms in the patent. In a 19-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel found that the PTAB erred in reading too broadly a claim term for a transmission that contained encrypted digital information. The board had agreed with Apple that the transmission could also include non-encrypted or analog information, invalidating several patent claims that used the disputed term. On appeal, Personalized Media Communications LLC, which owned the patent at issue,...

