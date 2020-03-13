Pasadena Sued Over 'Nonsensical' Pot Dispensary Licensing

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A California cannabis company claimed the city of Pasadena's recreational marijuana licensing process was inconsistent and arbitrary, telling a state court its dispensary application was rejected over minor deficiencies shared by successful applicants. SweetFlower Pasadena LLC said in a complaint Thursday that city staff applied a "tortured, nonsensical interpretation" of Pasadena's cannabis ordinance through a process that at least one city council member deemed a failure, echoing claims by other marijuana companies that sued after losing out on the city's six coveted licenses. "City staff has attempted — but failed — to explain away the inconsistencies to the applicants," SweetFlower said....

