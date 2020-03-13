Teamsters Say UPS Freight On The Hook For $2M In Back Pay

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said Friday that UPS Freight will have to pay more than $2 million in back wages to droves of workers after an arbitrator ruled the company ran afoul of an extension agreement. According to the union's statement, the arbitrator held on March 11 that UPS Freight failed to comply with a retroactivity provision in an extension agreement that was in effect in 2018 before a national contract was ratified later in the year. The arbitrator ordered the company to make up for the losses workers suffered between Aug. 1, 2018, and Nov. 12, 2018, the statement said. The...

