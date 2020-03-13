8th Circ. Says Rx Dog Food Suit Belongs In Fed. Court

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday sent a lawsuit alleging Nestle Purina Petcare Co. and Royal Canin USA Inc. prescription dog foods were not approved by the Food and Drug Administration to federal court, finding the complaint raises too many questions of federal law to be heard in state court. The three-judge panel overturned a district court decision that found the case, brought by Anastasia Wullschleger and Geraldine Brewer in Missouri state court in February last year, should be sent back to state court. Wullschleger and Brewer alleged in their suit that the prescription pet foods, which are made to address specific...

