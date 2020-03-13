Fed. Circ. Won't Review Inherently Obvious Patent Standard

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Friday denied a petition by Hospira Inc. to weigh in on when patents can be invalidated as inherently obvious, part of the Pfizer unit's fight with Fresenius Kabi over a sedative patent claim. Two Federal Circuit panels have issued diverging opinions about whether Hospira's patent claim was obvious, creating a flaw that the full court needs to fix, the drugmaker argued last month. But the court denied both a panel rehearing and an en banc court hearing on Friday. Hospira began selling Precedex, which is used to sedate patients in intensive care and operating rooms, almost...

