NY State Courts Halt New Jury Trials Amid Outbreak

All new trials in the New York state court system will be suspended starting Monday, as the state faces more than 400 coronavirus cases. (AP)
Judge Marks said the actions were taken "as part of our ongoing efforts to reduce courthouse traffic to combat the spread of the coronavirus and protect the health and safety of our workforce, and consistent with recent action by Gov. Cuomo to limit large public gatherings."
Bench trials are set to continue, and other appearances will proceed with various exceptions laid out in the two-page letter. The state court's sweeping decision vastly expanded on previous restrictions that barred anyone who had been exposed to the virus or had traveled to a short list of affected countries.
Just a block from New York county's civil courthouse at 60 Centre Street in Manhattan, a guard at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York tested positive for the coronavirus in the first such diagnosis for the office. Building employees were notified on Friday.
A spokesman for the federal prosecutors' office told Law360 that the guard had only worked "a few shifts" in recent weeks and that the entrance and lobby area were cleaned extensively. Staffers at the U.S. Attorney's Office were given the option of working from home, he added.
A spokesman for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said that one jury trial, a narcotics conspiracy case, had been suspended for next week. All other proceedings "are scheduled to go on as planned," the spokesman said.
By Friday afternoon, the federal district court had banned anyone coming from a list of 33 countries, including all of Europe, in the past 14 days in an expansion of its previous restrictions issued earlier this week.
The virus has spurred dramatic actions in recent days with the city and state declaring emergencies and prohibiting gathering of 500 people or more, while slashing legal occupancy limits in public establishments by half in an effort to promote social distancing and stem the rising number of diagnoses.
As of Friday afternoon, New York state had 421 diagnosed cases of the virus and New York City had 154. Westchester County, with 158 cases, was the center of the outbreak in the state, after a lawyer was the first there testing positive for the new coronavirus.
Law360 is tracking court closures across the country here.
--Editing by Peter Rozovsky.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.