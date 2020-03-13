Atty Reinstated After 5-Year Suspension For Bribing Judge

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday agreed to reinstate the law license of an attorney who was disbarred after admitting he allowed a Luzerne County judge to use his beach house in exchange for the appointment of a friendly arbitrator in an insurance dispute. The justices signed off on a recommendation from the state's disciplinary board finding that Harry Cardoni, whose license was formally revoked in July 2017, had taken unequivocal responsibility for his actions and had maintained the qualifications to continue serving the public as an attorney. The board said Cardoni had "demonstrated that he has the moral qualifications necessary...

