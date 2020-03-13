Koch Group Urges Senate To Advance Cannabis Banking Bill

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- More than two dozen industry groups and policy shops including a Koch-backed advocacy group urged a U.S. Senate committee leader to advance a bill that would expand bank access to marijuana businesses, saying the policy would inject billions into the financial services sector. The groups, including the conservative political organization Americans For Prosperity, penned a letter to Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, on Thursday outlining their support for the SAFE Banking Act, saying it would be a boon to businesses serving cannabis companies and a boost for the nascent hemp sector. “Our organizations continue to support SAFE because it...

